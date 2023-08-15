Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Raised by Analyst

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Stifel Firstegy raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Enerflex in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.21). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of C$776.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$790.03 million.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.43.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$8.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$5.58 and a 1-year high of C$11.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.69.

Insider Activity at Enerflex

In other news, Senior Officer Philip Antoni John Pyle sold 12,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total value of C$98,253.03. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.75%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

