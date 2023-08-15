Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Federated Hermes, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Federated Hermes in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Jhunjhunwala now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FHI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

FHI stock opened at $33.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $433.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.73 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,407,000 after acquiring an additional 73,168 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,504,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,097 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,999,000 after acquiring an additional 166,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,898,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $2,753,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,450,771.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $38,694.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 368,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,185,571.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $2,753,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,450,771.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,551 shares of company stock worth $6,376,813. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

