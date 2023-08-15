Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NOTE)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FiscalNote in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for FiscalNote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for FiscalNote’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Get FiscalNote alerts:

NOTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of FiscalNote in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.75 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of FiscalNote in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FiscalNote in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on FiscalNote in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

FiscalNote Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NOTE opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. FiscalNote has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $12.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at FiscalNote

In other news, Director Conrad Yiu bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,511,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,955. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 50.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FiscalNote

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FiscalNote by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FiscalNote by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FiscalNote by 391.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FiscalNote

(Get Free Report)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.