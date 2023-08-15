Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NOTE)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FiscalNote in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for FiscalNote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for FiscalNote’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOTE. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of FiscalNote in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on FiscalNote in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FiscalNote in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on FiscalNote in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

OTCMKTS:NOTE opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. FiscalNote has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FiscalNote by 379.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,505,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,802 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FiscalNote in the first quarter valued at about $2,567,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FiscalNote by 252.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 784,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FiscalNote by 112.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 707,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in FiscalNote in the third quarter valued at about $3,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Conrad Yiu acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,511,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,955. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

