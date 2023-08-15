Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for International Paper (NYSE:IP) Lowered by Analyst

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for International Paper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

IP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

Shares of IP opened at $34.70 on Monday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 63.57%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

