Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for International Seaways, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for International Seaways in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for International Seaways’ current full-year earnings is $10.39 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ FY2023 earnings at $10.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Seaways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

International Seaways Stock Performance

International Seaways stock opened at $45.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in International Seaways by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in International Seaways by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in International Seaways by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $903,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,704.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $36,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,347.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 20,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $903,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,704.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,098,090 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 3.62%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Articles

