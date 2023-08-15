Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Karat Packaging Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:KRT)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2023

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTFree Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Karat Packaging in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Karat Packaging’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Karat Packaging from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Price Performance

NASDAQ KRT opened at $24.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $488.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karat Packaging

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRT. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Karat Packaging by 651.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 57,065 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 215,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karat Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.