Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Karat Packaging Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Karat Packaging in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Karat Packaging’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Karat Packaging from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Karat Packaging Price Performance

NASDAQ KRT opened at $24.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $488.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karat Packaging

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRT. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Karat Packaging by 651.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 57,065 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 215,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karat Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.