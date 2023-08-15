Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Decreased by Analyst

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Lantern Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.43). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lantern Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lantern Pharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04).

Lantern Pharma Stock Down 2.0 %

Institutional Trading of Lantern Pharma

NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.64. Lantern Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 52.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 16.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.