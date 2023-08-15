Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Lifted by William Blair

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFSTFree Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for LifeStance Health Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LifeStance Health Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.32.

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $8.04 on Monday. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. LifeStance Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter worth $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 68,759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 138.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 72,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $653,753.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,583,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,388,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 72,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $653,753.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,583,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,388,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 45,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $411,556.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,925,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,037,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,410 shares of company stock worth $3,953,591 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

