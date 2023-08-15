Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Boosted by Analyst

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MacroGenics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.65). The consensus estimate for MacroGenics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of MGNX opened at $5.56 on Monday. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $344.44 million, a PE ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in MacroGenics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 3.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

