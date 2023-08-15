Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on MGY. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 0.6 %

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 347,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 129,073 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 505,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.