Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. Raised by Desjardins (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MFC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

MFC opened at $19.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 13.53%.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.