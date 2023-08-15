Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Raised by Analyst

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.65.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MFC opened at C$25.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 124.91. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$20.81 and a 52-week high of C$27.50. The firm has a market cap of C$47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.71.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 52.92%. The business had revenue of C$12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.64 billion.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.80%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

