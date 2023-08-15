Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Lowered by Analyst

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Martinrea International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Martinrea International’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of MRE stock opened at C$13.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.45. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$8.00 and a 1 year high of C$15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.31%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

