Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Raised by HC Wainwright

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Novavax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.51). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVAX. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Novavax Stock Down 1.6 %

NVAX opened at $7.24 on Monday. Novavax has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $683.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $424.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,102,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026,107 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in Novavax by 494.6% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,251,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after buying an additional 3,536,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,994,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,039 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 220.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $19,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

