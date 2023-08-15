Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Cut by Northland Capmk

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Capmk analyst A. Sinha now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLUG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Plug Power Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 95.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

