Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Decreased by Northland Capmk

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Capmk analyst A. Sinha now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Shares of PLUG opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.83. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

