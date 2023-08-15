Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLYM. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $23.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -187.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

