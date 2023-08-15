Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for PotlatchDeltic Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for PotlatchDeltic’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

PCH opened at $48.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.30 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 8.31%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,467,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,341,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 674.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,166,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,905 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2,286.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 432,212 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

