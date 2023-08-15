Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Precigen, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Precigen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precigen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Precigen stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. Precigen has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 1,291.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Precigen by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Precigen by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 745,952 shares in the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 41,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $59,667.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,409,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,231 shares of company stock valued at $194,857. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

