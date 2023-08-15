Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Precigen, Inc. Lifted by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precigen in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precigen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Precigen alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Precigen Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. Precigen has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 798,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Precigen by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Precigen by 366.7% in the first quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 41,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $59,667.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,409,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,231 shares of company stock valued at $194,857. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.