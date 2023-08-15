Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Profound Medical Corp. Raised by Raymond James (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Profound Medical in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

PROF opened at $9.67 on Monday. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $205.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 759.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 280,832 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 22.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 59,998 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 71,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 50,709 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 38,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 296,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

