Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Profound Medical Corp. Raised by Raymond James (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Profound Medical in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
Profound Medical Price Performance
PROF opened at $9.67 on Monday. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $205.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Profound Medical
Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Profound Medical
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.