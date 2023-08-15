Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PEG. UBS Group downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $60.04 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,021,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,420,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,648,000 after purchasing an additional 324,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,699,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,143,000 after purchasing an additional 445,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

