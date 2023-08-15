Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Reduced by Analyst

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Purple Innovation in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of PRPL opened at $2.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $244.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.36 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 24.81%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Innovation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 50.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Purple Innovation

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $63,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,042.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffery Scott Kerby purchased 16,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $56,407.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,023.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $63,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,042.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.