Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Rayonier in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Rayonier’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Rayonier’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYN

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $31.30 on Monday. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.