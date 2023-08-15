Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the medical device company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ReWalk Robotics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ReWalk Robotics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ReWalk Robotics Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. ReWalk Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ReWalk Robotics

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 100,000 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,751,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,611,162.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 183,479 shares of company stock worth $133,583 and sold 60,090 shares worth $38,254. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.