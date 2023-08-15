Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Cut by Analyst

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst V. Sawalka now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RCI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $41.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $50.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,739,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 21,753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 303,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 24,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,172,000. 40.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 67.74%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

