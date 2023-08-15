Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for RumbleON, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of RumbleON in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RumbleON’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for RumbleON’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get RumbleON alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RMBL. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of RumbleON from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of RumbleON from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

RumbleON Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of RumbleON stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14.

Institutional Trading of RumbleON

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 48.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 16.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RumbleON during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 22,024 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other RumbleON news, major shareholder Stone House Capital Management acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $1,322,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,160,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.