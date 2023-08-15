Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Boosted by HC Wainwright

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Scholar Rock in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.48). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scholar Rock’s current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $400.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Scholar Rock by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

