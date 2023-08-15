Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Service Properties Trust Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Service Properties Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Service Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Shares of SVC opened at $8.58 on Monday. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -171.57 and a beta of 2.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,599.68%.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of March 31, 2023, SVC owned 220 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

