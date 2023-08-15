Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for S&P Global in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.16. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $12.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share.

SPGI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

SPGI stock opened at $389.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.37. The firm has a market cap of $123.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $428.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,875,846,000 after acquiring an additional 549,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after acquiring an additional 282,966 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,570,000 after buying an additional 145,038 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,628,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,478 shares of company stock worth $5,301,420. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

