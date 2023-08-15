Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. Reduced by Desjardins (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Desjardins cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $66.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.92. Stantec has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.16.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $952.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.79 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 4.78%.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.147 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 28.79%.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 1,067.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 137.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 41.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

