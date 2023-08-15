Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Raised by Analyst

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will earn $8.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.73. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $36.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s FY2023 earnings at $35.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $9.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $9.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $9.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $8.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $36.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.63 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $10.17 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $738.86.

NYSE GWW opened at $715.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $745.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $694.84. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $483.19 and a 52 week high of $811.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,447,721,000 after purchasing an additional 294,558 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 739.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,545,000 after acquiring an additional 960,833 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,467,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,379,000 after purchasing an additional 181,236 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

