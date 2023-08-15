Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for ProPhase Labs, Inc. Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ProPhase Labs in a report released on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ProPhase Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of PRPH opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ProPhase Labs by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

