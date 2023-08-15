Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Quebecor Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of TSE:QBR.B opened at C$33.18 on Friday. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$23.85 and a 1 year high of C$35.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

