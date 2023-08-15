Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Quebecor Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of TSE:QBR.B opened at C$33.18 on Friday. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$23.85 and a 1 year high of C$35.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
About Quebecor
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Quebecor
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.