Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Raised to C$43.00 at CIBC

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday.
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
