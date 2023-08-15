Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Raised to C$43.00 at CIBC

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QBR.B

Quebecor Price Performance

About Quebecor

Shares of TSE:QBR.B opened at C$33.18 on Friday. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$23.85 and a 12 month high of C$35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.79.

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.