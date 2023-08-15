Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Increased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGX stock opened at $135.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

