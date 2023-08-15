Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Cut to Hold at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Range Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Range Resources

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $32.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.66%.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $866,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,492.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 250,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,492.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 2,261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.