Raymond James Comments on Conifex Timber Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Conifex Timber in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Conifex Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Conifex Timber Trading Up 1.6 %

CFF stock opened at C$1.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$49.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.31, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Conifex Timber has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.44.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.