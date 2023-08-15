Raymond James Downgrades Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

FWRD has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Forward Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.86.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FWRD

Forward Air Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of FWRD opened at $73.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.06. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $72.16 and a 1-year high of $121.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). Forward Air had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $402.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Forward Air by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,580,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,722,000 after purchasing an additional 438,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Forward Air by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,161,000 after buying an additional 359,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,348,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 409,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,426,000 after buying an additional 314,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after buying an additional 269,446 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.