Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI)

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of kneat.com in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for kneat.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for kneat.com’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of kneat.com stock opened at C$2.92 on Monday. kneat.com has a 1-year low of C$2.36 and a 1-year high of C$3.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$226.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55, a PEG ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.05.

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

