Raymond James Raises goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$151.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$136.00 to C$151.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$156.14.

GSY opened at C$133.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$118.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$112.40. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 34.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.76. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$87.00 and a 12-month high of C$144.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

