Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584,064 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on O shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.89.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.13. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.10%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.