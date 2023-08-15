Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RBGPF opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.32. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $83.12.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

