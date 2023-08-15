Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at CLSA

CLSA cut shares of Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Recruit Trading Up 1.0 %

RCRUY opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. Recruit has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

