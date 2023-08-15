Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at CLSA

CLSA cut shares of Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Recruit Trading Up 1.0 %
RCRUY opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. Recruit has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $7.60.
About Recruit
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Recruit
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Stock Average Calculator
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.