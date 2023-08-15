Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enerplus Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) – Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerplus in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Enerplus from C$23.50 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Enerplus Stock Performance

TSE:ERF opened at C$22.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.46. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$17.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

