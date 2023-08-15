Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KDP. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

KDP opened at $33.74 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

