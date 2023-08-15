Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $443.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.25 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE SIX opened at $22.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 2.16. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7,180.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $156,807.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,104.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

