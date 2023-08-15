Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fiserv (FI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fiserv (NYSE: FI) recently:

7/27/2023 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $144.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2023 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2023 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $140.00 to $150.00.

7/27/2023 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $148.00 to $151.00.

7/27/2023 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $125.00 to $135.00.

7/27/2023 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $140.00 to $170.00.

7/27/2023 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $135.00 to $140.00.

7/27/2023 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $148.00.

7/27/2023 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $150.00.

7/19/2023 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $130.00.

6/23/2023 – Fiserv is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.9 %

FI stock opened at $124.47 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $848,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,862,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fiserv by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after buying an additional 4,926,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after buying an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

