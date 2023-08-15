Research Analysts Set Expectations for Capreit’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Capreit in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Cormark also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($1.17). The company had revenue of C$260.95 million for the quarter.

Capreit has a one year low of C$20.71 and a one year high of C$50.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

